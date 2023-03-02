topStoriesenglish2579307
DNA Exclusive: Analysis of BJP's Victory In Northeast Elections And Its Meaning For Congress

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the assembley election results of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of BJP's Victory In Northeast Elections And Its Meaning For Congress

New Delhi: BJP and its allies secured a majority in Tripura and Nagaland while it is extending support to NPP in Meghalaya. The poll results show Congress has been wiped out of the North East. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed party workers at the BJP's headquarters here to congratulate them on the party's performance. Thanking the people of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, PM Modi said the poll results show to the world the people's faith in democracy and democratic institutions in the country. He said the way the northeast poll results have been extensively highlighted, it shows the region is neither distant from 'Dilli' (Delhi) nor 'Dil' (heart).

Today, the Congress needs to watch these results very carefully because on one side, the BJP has risen in the North East, while the stars of the Congress are sinking. These results show that while the Congress continues to struggle in the country's politics, it has been wiped out of the North East. It means that the BJP's slogan of a Congress-Mukt Bharat has become a reality in the North East. 

The Congress, which got 21 seats in Meghalaya in the 2018 polls, has been reduced to only 5 seats this time. In Tripura, Congress had to join hands with the Left to save its existence but despite this, it could get only three seats. The Congress did not get even a single seat in Nagaland.

Between 2008 and 2013, the eight northeastern states were occupied by the Congress and the local parties. Till the year 2014, Congress was running governments in four northeastern states. But after that, Congress gradually got wiped off from the entire North East and now it is yearning for even one seat.

