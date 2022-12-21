topStoriesenglish
DNA Exclusive: Analysis of China's catastrophic Covid-19 situation and horrific visuals

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the catastrophic Covid-19 situation in China and moving visuals of their hospitals, markets and plight of people.

 

New Delhi: China has not been able to recover from the Covid-19 outbreak since 2019, even after strictly implementing the zero Covid policy. Recent reports, videos, and 1st hand accounts from China have again raised serious alarms. Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain, mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of Covid infections in that country. The BF.7's high transmissibility in China might be attributed to a low level of immunity in the Chinese population from the previous infection and possibly vaccination too.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the catastrophic Covid-19 situation in China and moving visuals of there hospitals, markets and plight of people.

The recent videos and photos from China bring some not-so-welcoming memories from the past. The surge in fatalities comes at a time when the Chinese government abruptly lifted its stringent "zero-Covid policy" restrictions.

A hospital in China's Tianjin City has run out of beds for patients. There is also no place for the family members of the patients. The corridor leading to the emergency ward is also full of patients. This hospital in China had never seen such a situation before. There is a shortage of doctors to see patients. 

In Beijing's Chuyang-Liu Hospital, there is a huge shortage of beds for patients. A large number of Covid patients are coming here but there is no space for their treatment.

Today, the situation in China is such that patients and dead bodies cannot be counted in hospitals. The same situation is in different crematoriums around the country.

China's medical services have completely collapsed due to the increased number of patients. There are no beds left in hospitals, no medical kits left, nor are patients getting medicines.

