New Delhi: China on Friday denied entry to three Indian Wushu players to compete in the Asian Games that are scheduled to commence in Hangzhou. Players who are supposed to be in Hangzhou by September 24 are being forced out of the Asian Game due to a delay in the accreditation card that acts as a Visa.

China has refused accreditation cards to three female players, namely Neyman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu. These athletes originate from Arunachal Pradesh, an Indian state that China claims as its own territory. This situation highlights China's use of the Asian Games as a platform to assert its territorial claims. China has openly acknowledged that it denied entry to these three Indian players due to its refusal to recognize Arunachal Pradesh as a part of India.

Mao Ning, Spokesperson, Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "As the host country, China welcomes athletes from all countries to attend the games with valid documents. China doesn’t recognize the so-called Arunachal Pradesh province you mentioned. The southern Tibetan region is part of China’s territory."