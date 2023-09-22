trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665964
NewsIndia
DNA EXCLUSIVE

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of China's Visa Denial To Indian Athletes For Asian Games

Tonight on Zee News' prime time show - DNA, anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain conducted an in-depth analysis of China's motive behind denying entry to 3 Indian players to compete in the Asian Games. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of China's Visa Denial To Indian Athletes For Asian Games

New Delhi: China on Friday denied entry to three Indian Wushu players to compete in the Asian Games that are scheduled to commence in Hangzhou. Players who are supposed to be in Hangzhou by September 24  are being forced out of the Asian Game due to a delay in the accreditation card that acts as a Visa.

Tonight on Zee News' prime time show - DNA, anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain conducted an in-depth analysis of China's motive behind denying entry to 3 Indian players to compete in the Asian Games. 

China has refused accreditation cards to three female players, namely Neyman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, and Mepung Lamgu. These athletes originate from Arunachal Pradesh, an Indian state that China claims as its own territory. This situation highlights China's use of the Asian Games as a platform to assert its territorial claims. China has openly acknowledged that it denied entry to these three Indian players due to its refusal to recognize Arunachal Pradesh as a part of India.

Mao Ning, Spokesperson, Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "As the host country, China welcomes athletes from all countries to attend the games with valid documents. China doesn’t recognize the so-called Arunachal Pradesh province you mentioned. The southern Tibetan region is part of China’s territory."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train