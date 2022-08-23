New Delhi: BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday for making controversial statements on the Prophet Muhammad in a video. The suspended BJP MLA has been granted bail by a city court now. However, the whole incident has courted protests from muslim outfits across the country and raised the question of freedom of speech and protection of religious sentiments again.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will take a look at how T Raja Singh's hateful comments have stirred a controversy across the nation. However, we will also look at how intense the protests have been to it and the risks associated with it.

The whole controversy began after stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui did a show on Sunday in Hyderabad. BJP MLA T. Raja had threatened about it and said that he would set the set of the show on fire but would not allow Munawar Faruqui to perform.

After this, T. Raja was placed under house arrest by the police and he released a video titled Comedy against Munawar. In this, he used foul language for Faruqui and his mother. In the same video, T. Raja had allegedly made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

BJP MLA T. Raja, who calls himself a fierce Hindu, has a history full of such controversial statements.

Protests have been taking place in Hyderabad since Monday night against T. Raja's statement, in which the gang associated with separation from the head body also got a chance to become active again. Demanding the arrest of T. Raja, the mob started raising controversial slogans.

These slogans were raised when an FIR had been registered against T. Raja, he had been arrested. What T. Raja said was not correct. But is it right to raise slogans of 'Sir Tan Se Juda'? Similar slogans were raised even after Nupur Sharma's controversial statement, what was the result of which, the country saw and suffered.

Like with Nupur Sharma's statement, now after the statement of T. Raja, the 'sar tan se juda' group woken up, which has come out on the streets to spoil the communal atmosphere of the country.