New Delhi: There are myriad differences between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, starting from their parties to their ideologies. Everyone is aware of these variations, however, the true character of people is known only when they are going through a difficult period. In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed Congress' plan to make Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a political spectacle. He also discussed the contrast in the approach of PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in dealing with adverse situations. The Congress has decided that all its top leaders and MPs would stage a "satyagrah" and take out a protest march to the ED headquarters in Delhi on June 13 when Rahul Gandhi has to appear before the central agency.

Congress has called for a major show of strength on the day when Gandhi has to appear before the ED in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald-AJL deal.

Through protests, it seems that the Gandhi family wants to convey the message to the country and the investigating agencies that the laws of the country do not apply to them. They are like a royal family which cannot be touched by the law of the land. This display of political clout is not new for the Gandhi family. On 19 December 2015, when Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had to appear in Delhi's Patiala House Court in the National Herald case, then top Congress leaders and MPs along with the duo had marched on foot from the party office to the court.

Difference in PM Modi’s approach

In 2010, Narendra Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister and was called to Gandhinagar for interrogation in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. At that time, Modi went to the SIT's office alone for the probe. In the intense 9-hour interrogation, he was asked more than 100 questions, however, he did not make it a political festival.

Importantly, the SIT did not find even a single piece of evidence against Modi, and the case was dismissed. Modi had said earlier that no one is above the law in this country and he will fully cooperate with the SIT in the probe.

On the other hand, at a virtual meeting of the Congress’ state unit presidents and general secretaries and in-charges of various states today, the party has decided to make Rahul Gandhi’s questioning on June 13 a big issue.