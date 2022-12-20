DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Covid outbreak in China, Indian government issues advisory

New Delhi: The first case of Covid 19 was registered in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and within few weeks the virus spread throughout the world. No region of the earth, whether in America, Europe, or Africa, could elude Corona's control. This disease had wreaked damage in India as well. China has again reached the same point and seeing its condition, the whole world is scared again.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the current state of China and how Central government is going to deal with it.

Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist, in a series of tweets on Monday, said the situation in China is alarming that the country is underreporting the deaths due to Covid. He said deaths will likely be in the millions in the next three months. He tweeted that in the coming 90 days, more than 60 percent of the population of China may be infected with Corona He also attached a video along with the post and by watching this video you can easily understand the current situation in China.

Many more such videos are also going viral on social media and these videos show that the crowd is not only in hospitals, Beijing's crematoriums and mortuaries are also full. China is once again moving towards a lockdown-like situation. Whereas the Indian government has issued an advisory and asked the states to ramp up the genome sequencing of the Covid-positive samples.