As peak summer season is here, Delhi is grappling with two major obstacles: intense heatwave and a worsening water crisis. Every year, these problems get worse: in the winter, pollution problems get worse, and in the summer, water shortages get worse. In a protest against the water crisis, members of the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha took to the streets today. They set off fireworks outside the home Minister Atishi and raised slogans against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi government is dealing with a serious water crisis right now. Even though Atishi has criticised the Haryana government, the political blame game persists and Delhi residents are still without access to water.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Saurabh Raaj Jain, analysed the two significant challenges Delhi residents are facing as the summer sets in - extreme heat and a worsening water crisis.

The Delhi government claims that it is receiving less water from Haryana, causing the water level of the Yamuna in Wazirabad to drop by 3.50 feet. All of Delhi's water treatment plants receive water from Wazirabad, resulting in a citywide water shortage.

According to the Delhi Jal Board's Exclusive Summer Report, Delhi's water treatment plants can purify 956 million gallons of water per day. They are currently operating beyond capacity, purifying more than 990 million gallons per day.

Despite this, Delhi is experiencing a water shortage. The reason is the city's inefficient government system. On May 29, the Delhi Jal Board received 1,294 water complaints, of which only 630 were processed. This means that approximately 50% of the complaints remained unresolved.

Although water is available, complaints are not being addressed. The Delhi government, preoccupied with blaming Haryana, has left people with dry throats and empty water tanks. This situation highlights the urgent need for effective solutions to Delhi's annual water crisis.

