In the middle of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar asserted that his political opponents have recently started working as black magic practitioners at a Keralan temple. 'Tantriks' and 'Aghoris' are at work to target him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "The ritual is underway and is being conducted against me, the CM, and to destabilize the Congress government," DK reportedly stated. In today's DNA, Zee News' Saurabh Raaj Jain, analysed DK Shivakumar's fear of black magic.

Shivakumar said that these opponents are trying to topple the Congress government by holding a mysterious 'yagya' close to the Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala. The purpose of the yagya, known as "Raja Kantaka" and "Marana Mohana Stambhana," is to destroy adversaries. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "Kerala tantriks are being used to carry out 'Shatru Bairavi Yajna' against us. We have strong faith that God and people's blessings will protect us." He claimed that he had credible information that the black magic rituals are being carried out in an isolated place near Raja Rajeshwari temple in Kerala to destabilise our government in Karnataka. "They are using tantriks to carry out 'Raja Kantaka' and 'Marana Mohana Sthambana' yajna. The people who were privy to the black magic rituals have given us all the information," he said.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has claimed that goats and buffaloes are being sacrificed at a temple in Kerala to topple his government. According to Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar, the people involved in this ritual have given him this information. We also spoke to experts about the ritual.