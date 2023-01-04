DNA Exclusive: Analysis of encroachment on Railway Land in Uttarakhand's Haldwani

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand High Court on December 20 ordered the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area after giving a one-week advance notice to encroachers to vacate it. Thousands of residents of Banbhoolpura had protested the removal of encroachments, saying it will render them homeless and jeopardise the future of their school-going children. The move will affect a large number of women, children and the elderly. When the action to remove encroachments on railway land started, there was panic among the people living here for years. About 60,000 people live in this entire area. In this, 35 to 40 thousand people also have voter ID cards. People living here have also made Aadhaar cards. There is anger among the people here about the action taken to make them homeless in the name of removing encroachments and also the fear of becoming homeless.

There is anger among these people that they have been settled here for many decades. They were never asked to move away, nor did they receive any notice of any kind. Some also have the necessary documents like house tax papers, electricity bills, and ration cards for their homes.

The administration has planned to remove 4,365 encroachments in total. Which was to be dropped with a bulldozer. But due to the opposition of the people, this action has not been completed at the moment. This matter has just gone to the Supreme Court, and tomorrow the Supreme Court has to hear this issue.

We have prepared a ground report on this. We spoke to the people, leaders and officials here. We tried to find out how long people have been living here, and what evidence they have of claim on the land. And why are they being asked to leave now?

