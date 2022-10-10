DNA Exclusive: Analysis of escalating Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on rest of the world

The Russia-Ukraine war has intensified in the wake of the attack on the Kerch bridge on Saturday where a truck exploded, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading to the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire. In retaliation, Russia fired missiles on the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Ternopil. In these retaliatory strikes, the bridge of Kyiv was also destroyed. And this is the first time since the war began that Kyiv has been attacked with long-range cruise missiles.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the escalating Russia-Ukraine war and the horrifying pictures of Ukrainian cities after Russian air strikes.

The impact of the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war will be felt in every part of the world and we too cannot remain untouched by it.

Reports of many common people being killed in this retaliation against Russia have also come to light. After which Ukrainian President Zelensky advised all people to be alert and take shelter in bunkers.

It was claimed that about 85 missiles were fired from Russia, not one or two. And most of the missiles did not hit any military target but they were aimed at residential buildings, streets and parks.

Russia's missile strike is being seen as a response to the attack on the Crimea bridge two days ago.

Crimea is more important to Russia than the rest of Ukraine. Crimea has historically been occupied by Russia and in the 18th and 19th centuries, the Tsar rulers of Russia continued to settle people of Russian origin there. This policy continued into the 20th century. But after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Crimea officially became the territory of Ukraine. However, due to the abundance of people of Russian origin, Ukraine has never been fully controlled here.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already said that this fight started with Crimea and will end only after Winning Crimea.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had struck military and infrastructure targets across Ukraine following the Crimea bridge blast. Putin threatened further "harsh" responses that correspond "to the level of threat to the Russian Federation, have no doubt about it," while accusing Kyiv of "terrorism."