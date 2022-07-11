New Delhi: India’s population is growing rapidly and will soon surpass China to become the most populous country in the world according to a new UN report. This has raised many concerns and questions about India’s future and it will cope with the rising population. In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the UN report on World Population especially its observations on India.

By November 2022, the world's total population will reach 800 million. And it is estimated that by 2030, this population is 850 crore, by 2050, 970 crore. And by the year 2100, this population can be up to 1 thousand 40 crores. The world's population is now more than 790 million.

The report also raised concerns about India. It said that by the year 2023 i.e. next year, India will become the most populous country in the world. In this case, we will also leave China behind.

Several issues that our country is facing can be linked to over population such as poverty, hunger, unemployment, education, health services, pollution among others.

Around the world, even though the fertility rate has dropped, life expectancy has increased which has led to an increase in population. Life expectancy in the world in 2019 was 72 years and 7 months. But in 1990, on an average, a person lived for about 64 years. That is, in the last 29 years, the average age of every person in the world has increased by 9 years.

It is estimated that by 2050, every person in the world will live for 77 years. That is, the life will be about four and a half years longer than in 2019.

In the report, it was also discussed how population of older people will increase. Currently, 10 percent of the world's population is over the age of 65. By 2050, the number of 65-year-olds in the world's total population will increase from 10 percent to 16 percent.

The report suggested that migration of people from developing countries to developed countries will lead to an increase in the population in the developed countries.

Between 2010 and 2021, 3.5 million people in India migrated to other countries. 16.5 million people from Pakistan have migrated, 10 lakh people from Sri Lanka, 2.9 million from Bangladesh and 1.6 million from Nepal.

India can change their outlook on its growing population by using it to their advantage by creating more employable individuals by providing them education and skills. With a bustling youth population, it can boost the economy.

