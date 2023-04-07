DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Govt's New Rules To Monitor Online Gaming Apps

The government has recently introduced new rules regarding online games in order to protect users, especially in the arena of betting games involving real money. The new rules have been added as an amendment to the IT Rules of 2021. The guidelines have been titled - Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, Amendment Rules, 2023.

A Self-Regulatory Organisation will be formed to monitor gaming companies. The SRO will consist of psychiatrists, economists, academics, and people associated with mobile gaming. In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan discussed the new rules introduced under an amendment to the IT rules to protect online gamers.

Users will be able to approach the SRO with their complaints and the committee is expected to address them. Online gaming companies will need permission from the SRO before launching any game and if money is involved in the game then a KYC will be required for the same.

In addition, running promotions related to betting on the gaming app will be considered a violation of the rules. And if a game does not take permission from SRO, it will be removed from Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Online betting games have become increasingly popular in India, and these games may seem like a harmless form of entertainment, but there are several dangers associated with them that can have serious consequences. While some websites and apps are licensed and regulated by the government, many operate in a legal gray area, making it difficult to monitor their activities and ensure fair play.

The Central government has taken this step for the betterment of online game users, in particular, those who have lost their money in betting games.