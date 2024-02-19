New Delhi: Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting for protestinf past 7 days pressing for their 13 demands. Despite clashes between farmers and security forces, the demonstrations persist. Residents of the capital and nearby areas are grappling with disruptions caused by the farmers' determination to march to Delhi. However, after a week of negotiations, no consensus has been reached between the government and the farmers.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain anlaysed the governments's proposal to protesting farmers on Minimum Support price.

On Sunday night, the fourth round of meetings took place between three central government ministers and farmer leaders in Chandigarh. Previous discussions had ended inconclusively, but during this fourth meeting, the government proposed providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers for five crops. However, today the farmers rejected the Centre's proposal and declared their intention to continue protesting.

This proposal, offered by the government to farmers, entails the purchase of five crops—arhar, urad, lentil, maize, and cotton—at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

- To facilitate this, farmers will enter into a five-year contract with NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd) and NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd).

- Under this contract, NAFED and NCCF will procure pulses, maize, urad, lentils, and cotton from farmers at MSP.

- Importantly, there will be no limit on the purchase of these five crops at MSP.

However, the farmer leaders in a press conference on Monday rejected the government's proposal and accused the government of being deceitful, stating that the Center's intentions have become evident. They alleged that while the government professes one thing during negotiations, it takes contradictory actions afterward. Farmer leaders emphasized that preventing them from protesting poses a significant threat to the country's democracy.