DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Ukraine-evacuated Indian students' 'impatience'

The biggest news at this time is that the Indian government has evacuated all the students trapped in Ukraine’s Sumy. These students have been taken in 12 buses to the city of Poltava, which is in central Ukraine. Indian Embassy officials and people from the Red Cross were also in these buses. The Russian soldiers gave safe passage to these buses.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday (March 08) raised and analysed the issue of lack of gratitude shown by Indian students’ on being safely brought to India from war-torn Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every conversation with Russian President Putin and Ukraine President Zelensky had raised the issue of safety of the stranded Indians and repeatedly urged them that their forces should help the Indians get out, and this happened today.

The Government of India today also evacuated citizens of 17 more countries from Sumi. These include countries like Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Tunisia. Today these students and their families would be praying for India. But the big question is- Are the thousands of our students evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’ also thanking the Indian government?

This war also revealed to the whole world the real character of the Indian youth. India's 18,000 young students were living in Ukraine, and about 96 percent of them have been safely brought back to the country by the Indian government.

The first thing the youth of our country said during this crisis was that they wanted to flee to India as soon as possible and the second thing they showed was that they had the least patience compared to the students of other countries living in Ukraine. But it were our students who made the most noise.

The Indian government carried out the biggest operation for the evacuation of these students by sending four of its senior ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. But when these students landed at the airport, different ministers of the Government of India were welcoming them with roses in their hands, bowing their heads and folding their hands. But these students didn’t look at them, and did not even respond to his namaste.

