DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi, while launching the election campaign in Gujarat, said that Bhupendra will break Modi Narendra's record. Afterwards, it became the slogan of BJP in Gujarat elections. Prime Minister Modi today recalled his statement after the party managed to storm back to power in the state with the thumping majority.

However, many records have been broken in Gujarat politics today. For the first time in Gujarat, the BJP has bagged so many seats. Another record that was broken today is that for the first time in Gujarat, the charisma was completely different and Prime Minister Modi should be accredited for the same. Meanwhile, for the first time in the Gujarat assembly elections, the BJP’s vote share has touched the milestones. The trends had already suggested that no other party was even close to BJP and the saffron party was leading with highest number of seats.

In Gujarat, the BJP won 156 of the 182 seats. Meanwhile, the aged-old Congress party which performed well in the last election gave its worst ever performance and could claim only 17 seats in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party, which campaigned vigorously in the elections, won only 5 seats, while the others received only 4 seats.

The BJP has got more than 52 percent votes in this election while the Congress party received around 27 per cent votes. The Aam Aadmi Party got around 13 per cent votes and others grabbed only 7.5 percent of the votes.

Compared to 2017, the BJP's vote percentage has increased by 3.4 per cent, while the Congress's vote percentage has decreased by 14.4 per cent. Talking about the performance of the Aam Aadmi Party, it was impressive as far as the vote share is concerned.