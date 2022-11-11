DNA Exclusive: Analysis of gyms turning as 'hotspots' of heart attacks

In another shocking case of an actor collapsing while working out, actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday at the age of 46 after he reportedly fell unconscious in the gym. Siddhaanth was a popular face in the television film industry and appeared in several shows including 'Kkusum' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' passed away today while he was working out at the gym. Earlier this year, comedian Raju Srivastava had also collapsed in the gym while on the treadmill and after several weeks in hospital, passed away. In 2021, southern superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, also 46, died after he had a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will anaylse the increasing trend of heart attacks while gyming.

The question in your mind will be why this is happening. There is no particular reason for this. But doctors believe that the way our life has changed after Corona Virus, there has been a lot of changes in our body too. And the effect of this change has been that the possibility of heart attack has increased significantly.

According to statistics, the incidence of heart attacks has increased significantly in the country. In the last 6 years, the number of deaths due to heart attacks has increased by 51%. In 2015, more than 18,000 people died due to heart attack, in 2016 the death toll increased to about 22,000 and in 2019 it increased to over 28,000. In 2021, more than 28,400 people died of a heart attack.

However, due to frequent heart attacks in the gym, people are afraid that it is not safe to do gyming. Let us make it clear to you here that there is no such report or research that proves that people are having a heart attack from gyming itself. So you don't have to be afraid of it.

Watch today's DNA for a detailed analysis of the trend of heart attacks while gyming.