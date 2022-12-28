DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Haryana's decision to wake up school students using loudspeakers

New Delhi: The Haryana government has called for announcements by temples, mosques and gurdwaras to wake up students of classes 10 and 12 at 4.30 am so they can prepare for their board exams to be held in March next year. Haryana Education Minister believes that picking up children at 4.30 am is very important for their development and education. The State Education Minister Haryana Kanwar Pal Gujjar believes that awaking children with loudspeakers is good for the society. The education ministry, whose job is to provide better facilities in the schools of Haryana, considers it its first duty to wake up school children by playing loudspeakers.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse Haryana govt's decision to wake up school students early morning using louspeekers installed at religious sites.

Last year, a report of the Haryana School Education Project Council said that in 2021, about 29,000 children stopped going to schools. The second report of the same institution came in March 2022 this year. According to this, about 17,500 school children of the state have stopped going to school. Instead of using loudspeakers to wake up children, Haryana's education ministry should make efforts to get these children back to school.

Is Haryana government's order not a violation of fundamental rights? Isn't this a kind of moral policing in which someone is forced to wake up by putting pressure on them or forcibly disrupting their sleep?

The collective alarm scheme that the Haryana government has come up with for school children in its state is a violation of the orders of both the High Court and the Supreme Court. Moreover, this decision is also a violation of the rules of the Haryana Pollution Control Board.

Watch today's DNA for a detailed analysis