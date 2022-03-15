हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of High Court's order on Hijab ban and students' opposition to it

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the High Court ruling in the Hijab ban and students' adamant attitude against it.

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of High Court's order on Hijab ban and students' opposition to it
Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary.
Karnataka High Court today dismissed a plea by six Muslim girl students against a state government ban on wearing Hijab in educational institutions. The High Court said that Hijab is not an essential part of Islam and the students can't get permission to wear it inside the educational institutions. However, the students have said that they will approach the Supreme Court against the High Court order.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the High Court ruling in the Hijab ban and students' adamant attitude against it.

There were three main takeaways in today's High Court ruling. 

1. Hijab is not an essential part of Islam and Muslim students can't get a permission to wear it inside the educational intitutions. The Muslim girl students were not able to prove that they had permission to wear the Hijab earlier inside educational institutions. The court also quashed the argument that attending classes without Hijab amounts to insult to Islam.

Second - The court also quashed the argument that wearing Hijab is a fundamental right under the Freedom of Speech and Expression. The court said that Fundamental Rights under the Constitution are not unlimited and governments are empowered to regulate them as and when needed.

Third - The court considered as correct the circular issued by the Karnataka government on February 5th. The Karnataka government circular had put a ban on wearing Hijab in the educational institutions that have a dress code.

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary for a detailed analysis of the Hijab ban verdict in Karnataka.

