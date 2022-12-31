DNA Exclusive: Analysis of how cricketer Rishabh Pant managed to survive scariest accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on Friday got injured in a car accident when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant reportedly sustained injuries to his head, back, and feet, but is in stable condition. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be transferred to another hospital for further treatment. The CCTV video of the accident shows that Pant's car was coming at a very high speed. As soon as it hit the pavement, the car jumped in the air and fell to the ground. This video of just 13 seconds clearly shows how fast Pant was driving the Mercedes car.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed how cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car saved his life from scary incident.

It is being told that at the time of the accident, the speed of the car was more than 120 kilometers per hour. While driving the car at this speed, Pant had a nap. Due to which this accident happened. The accident took place around 5.15 am on the Delhi highway in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

The car caught fire after hitting the divider. Within seconds, the car was burning. Pant himself has told that the entire car was burnt to ashes in just 6 minutes. But luckily, Rishabh Pant broke the windscreen of the car and got out of the car. Otherwise, if it had been a little longer, Pant's life would have been at stake.

Rishabh Pant's car also has a big role in saving his life. Pant was driving a Mercedes Benz GLE 43 Coupe model car. It can reach speed of 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 5.6 seconds.

Many advanced safety features have been provided in this car of. Which also has features like intelligent drive, attention assist. It is equipped with 6 airbags and crash sensors.

Watch tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis.