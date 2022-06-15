New Delhi: For the first time in 45 years, a violent skirmish broke out between the soldiers of India and China in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh two years back on June 15, 2020. India lost 20 soldiers in the clash while 40 Chinese soldiers were killed, however, Beijing maintains that only four of its soldiers were killed in this bloody conflict.

In today’s DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed how the conflict between the two forces was a turning point in the relations between India and China. The Galwan Valley clash proved to be the end of the fear of China for our country. If our soldiers had fleed two years back from the conflict or would have allowed China to dominate, this would have broken the morale of 130 crore Indians. The fear that our country has been harboring of China for the last 60 years, that trepidation would have increased in our minds.

Due to India's defeat in the 1962 war with China, the people of our country had accepted that our Army could neither defeat nor compete with Beijing. However, the violent clash in Galwan changed the mood of the people, who realised the Indian Army can not only trounce China but can also defeat it badly on the battlefield.

In the aftermath of this military conflict, India adopted a tough stand against China for the first time and took action on its 321 mobile apps. The Centre started investigations against more than 500 Chinese companies in the case of financial irregularities and banned China from participating in the tenders that would have been floated to build highways.

The special thing is that Chinese President Xi Jinping turned 69 today. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated him on his birthday via tweet, however, Indian PM Narendra Modi did not wish his Chinese counterpart. PM Modi used to congratulate Xi Jinping on his birthday every year before the violent clash of Galwan, but this stopped post the skirmish, which shows that for India its national interest is paramount.

These 20 martyrs of Galwan Valley clash have inspired India to raise its head in front of China with courage, hence, we should not forget their sacrifice.