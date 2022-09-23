DNA Exclusive: Analysis of how our 'Dead System' is responsible for flooding in metro cities

Heavy rainfall over the past few days in India's cybercity Gurugram has led to waterlogging and massive traffic jams in several parts of the city. There is a huge outrage on social media platforms that are flooded by the videos of Gurugram's waterlogged roads. Citizens are raising serious questions about the smart city project and the system's failure to control the damage done by just a few hours of rainfall. It is the system's fault that people are forced to put their lives at risk by travelling on these waterlogged roads and traffic congestion. But have you ever wondered why the system does not stop the cities of the country from drowning in rainwater?

If the system had tackled the problem of waterlogging during the rainy season, people would not have faced these problems. Seeing these pictures of traffic jams in rainwater, do not consider it a failure of the system. Because such jams are the identity of smart cities in our country. For which the rainy season is not needed. Have you ever seen such jams in a village or in the countryside?

But if you like the system, you still do not understand our point. And you wonder what happened?

Citizens should understand that the system itself is immersed in a system of corruption and negligence. When the system is not able to save itself from drowning in rainwater, how will it save the entire city?

That's why it is recommended to stop cursing the system because it is already dead.

