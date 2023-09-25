trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667192
NewsIndia
ULTRA PROCESSED FOOD

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of How Packaged Junk Food Companies Are Risking Your Life

In today's DNA, Zee News analyses the reason behind the rising demand of packaged junk food despite the health risks associated with eating them.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of How Packaged Junk Food Companies Are Risking Your Life

New Delhi: As the name suggests, junk means garbage and food means nourishment. So, junk food means garbage nourishment. It doesn't matter how attractive and appealing the packaging is. But have you ever wondered how packaged junk food companies weave such a web of deception with their enticing and misleading marketing that children easily fall prey to it? And they turn their bodies into junk food dumpsters. A think tank working on nutrition, Nutrition Advocacy for Public Interest or NAPi, has exposed the lies of junk food companies.

NAPi, in collaboration with Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India, took samples of 43 packaged food products available in India. These pre-packaged junk foods included juice, cookies, chocolate, health drinks, chips, ice cream, instant noodles and pizza, among all kinds of junk food. Lab tests were done to check the amount of sugar, total fat and sodium in these products. The results are revealed in a 116-page report titled The Junk Push.

Out of 43 products, 8 had high levels of sugar, total fat and sodium, all three. 31 out of 43 items had excess sugar. 29 had high total fat. And 19 items had excess sodium. That means almost all junk food products available in the market have failed the health test. But despite this, the demand and supply of these products are increasing rapidly. What is the reason behind this? This DNA analysis which answers this question should definitely be watched by junk food lovers,

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train