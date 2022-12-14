DNA Exclusive: Analysis of India-China face-off from ground zero Tawang

New Delhi: Zee Media correspondent Soumit Sen Gupta is currently present in Tawang, that is, the place where Indian soldiers fiercely thrashed Chinese soldiers. We have prepared a ground report for you to explain the geographical location and strategic position of Tawang. The ground report from Tawang will show you in what conditions the Indian Army protects our borders and under what circumstances they gave a thrashing to Chinese troops. Former Army Chief MM Naravane on Wednesday talked about the preparation of Indian soldiers and openly attacked China's tactics. Days after People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops attempted to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh with the Indian Army thwarting the attempt to change the status quo.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse the situtaion of India-China face-off and army's preparedness from ground zero 'Tawang'.

Pla soldiers may have been chased away by our brave forces with sticks but it is also not that Indian soldiers do not have modern weapons, or that they rely only on sticks to deal with Chinese soldiers.

Our purpose in showing this exclusive ground report from Tawang in DNA was that you do not fall prey to any misunderstanding on this dispute with China, and you can understand what the reality is, and in what kind of situations our forces are ready to give a befitting reply to any action of the enemies.

Watch today's DNA for a detailed analysis.