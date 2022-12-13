DNA Exclusive: Analysis of India-China standoff in Arunachal's Tawang

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese soldiers yet again came face to face on December 9 in the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh where they fought hand-to-hand combat leading to injuries on both sides. It's being reported that the Indian Army was fully prepared for any Chinese adventure and that took the PLA soldiers by surprise. While the statement by Indian Army did not mention the number of troops involved in the face-off and those injured in the incident, reports indicated that there were more than 200 Chinese soldiers involved and they were carrying spiked clubs and sticks, and injuries on the Chinese side could be higher.

The clash took place near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. It's the same point where frictions were reported last year as well. In today’s DNA, Zee News’ Rohit Ranjan analyzes the stand-off between India and China.

Rohit noted that China has been trying to make it a bigger clash point but the Indian Army foiled their attempts. Zee News journalist Manish Shukla shared that China is worried due to the capacity building of the Indian Army. He said that QUAD nations and America have been giving state-of-the-art weapons to Indian and the same has jilted China.

The Army said in a statement, "On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides...Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity."

It is the first major clash between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA since August 2020 near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh. Indian and Chinese armies were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in October last year as well and it was resolved following talks between local commanders of the two sides as per established protocols.