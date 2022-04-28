Let's say you live in a border state. Suddenly one night the army of an enemy country attacks from across the border or terrorists try to infiltrate. The BSF personnel ready on the border immediately start their action, but the Superintendent of Police of the district concerned tells the BSF that you cannot do any operation without our permission. Then what will happen in such a situation? Will the security of the country not be in danger?

This statement of Mamta Banerjee is against the order of the central government. The central government has empowered the BSF to conduct any operation within 50 km of the border in West Bengal. The central government had recently increased the jurisdiction of BSF from 15 km to 50 km in three states, including West Bengal. Since then, Mamta has been opposing it.

Now, Mamta Banerjee has asked the police of her state to stop the BSF officers and their jawans from doing their duty. Mamta Banerjee ordered the SP of Cooch Behar district to ensure that BSF does not take any action without asking the local police.

The direct meaning of Mamta Banerjee's point can be taken that if the BSF wants to take action against any infiltrator or terrorism on the border, then it will have to first get clearance from the police. If the police does not want, then the BSF will not be able to conduct its operation.

Let’s understand the meaning of Mamata Banerjee's order. First the BSF officials will talk to the local SP. Then the SP will ask his senior officer. The senior officer will take permission from the minister of the government and maybe Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself will give the final go ahead. Only then, the BSF will be able to take any action within a radius of 50 km from the border. A lot of time will be wasted in this and that intruder or terrorist can easily run away. So is this what Mamata Banerjee wants?

Moreover, Mamta also made serious allegations against the BSF to justify her order. She alleged that BSF personnel enter villages and kill people in the name of animal smugglers.

