topStoriesenglish2577844
NewsIndia
DAILY NEWS AND ANALYSIS

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Manish Sisodia's Arrest And AAP's Protest

In today's DNA, Zee News's Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Manish Sisodia's arrest and the subsequent protests.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 01:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and the head of 18 different departments in the state government, has been arrested by Central Bureau Of Investigation over charges of corruption. Sisodia, who is often projected as the man who brought the issue of education to mainstream politics, is facing corruption charges linked to Delhi's Liquor policy. The arrest has led to protests in various parts of the country.

In today's DNA, Zee News's Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Manish Sisodia's arrest and the subsequent protests.

While Sisodia is a minister in Delhi, he is widely considered as number 2 in the party after Arvind Kejriwal. The party workers, anguished with Sisodia's arrest, held protests in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, among other paces.

At the AAP headquarters in Delhi, hundreds of party workers and supporters, including the top AAP leadership, gathered to protest against the arrest of Sisodia, who was sent to five-day CBI remand by a Delhi court on Monday.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh termed Sisodia`s arrest as a well-planned conspiracy hatched by the BJP, and claimed that it has been carried out at this point in time to deflect the questions that are being raised by the people of the country over the link between the Adani Group and the BJP-led Central government.

Watch DNA with Rohit Ranjab to understand in detail the case against Manish Sisodia and the politics being played around it. 

Live TV

Live Tv

Daily News and AnalysisDNAManish Sisodiamanish sisodia liquor scamLiquor Scam Manish Sisodia

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985