DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Manish Sisodia's Arrest And AAP's Protest

Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and the head of 18 different departments in the state government, has been arrested by Central Bureau Of Investigation over charges of corruption. Sisodia, who is often projected as the man who brought the issue of education to mainstream politics, is facing corruption charges linked to Delhi's Liquor policy. The arrest has led to protests in various parts of the country.

In today's DNA, Zee News's Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Manish Sisodia's arrest and the subsequent protests.

While Sisodia is a minister in Delhi, he is widely considered as number 2 in the party after Arvind Kejriwal. The party workers, anguished with Sisodia's arrest, held protests in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, among other paces.

At the AAP headquarters in Delhi, hundreds of party workers and supporters, including the top AAP leadership, gathered to protest against the arrest of Sisodia, who was sent to five-day CBI remand by a Delhi court on Monday.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh termed Sisodia`s arrest as a well-planned conspiracy hatched by the BJP, and claimed that it has been carried out at this point in time to deflect the questions that are being raised by the people of the country over the link between the Adani Group and the BJP-led Central government.

Watch DNA with Rohit Ranjab to understand in detail the case against Manish Sisodia and the politics being played around it.

