DNA Exclusive: Analysis of mass shootings in United States

As many as 21 people, including 19 children, were killed after a teenage gunman opened fire at a school in Texas (United States) on Wednesday (May 25, 2022). Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers responding to the scene and that two officers were struck by gunfire.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the gun culture and mass shootings in the US.

This was the biggest incident of mass shooting in the US in the last decade. All of the children killed in it are under the age of 11. The attacker deliberately targeted such small children because he wanted to create fear in the minds of their parents as well as the rest of the people of the city.

This attack took place in a school in the state of Texas, about two thousand 700 kilometers from Washington DC, where about 600 children studied. The boy who attacked this school was only 18 years old. And he had bought two rifles on his birthday, the day before the attack. He had also posted some of his pictures with these rifles on social media.

However, then people did not take these pictures very seriously because in the US it is quite common to post such pictures on social media with weapons. In fact, 44 percent of people above the age of 18 have a gun in their home. And there it is as easy for people to buy a gun as it is to buy any toy from the shops in our country. This is the reason why this boy easily bought two guns and kept them in his house. And then he attacked this school.

Before this attack, he also shot and killed his grandmother. And after that he entered the school with a gun, and started firing indiscriminately on small children in this school. He took the lives of 19 children in a few minutes.

