New Delhi: The relations between India and Maldives are sour these days. The reason is the three Maldivian ministers who made controversial statements about Prime Minister Modi and Lakshadweep. Actually, Prime Minister Modi, who visited Lakshadweep, had said that Lakshadweep is a beautiful island and people should also visit here. This appeal of the Prime Minister annoyed some Maldivian ministers. They tried to show Lakshadweep inferior to Maldives. Without thinking that a large number of tourists who come to Maldives are Indians.

Maldives Is A Beautiful Island, But So Is Lakshadweep

Maldives is a beautiful island, so every year millions of tourists from India go there to visit. Maldives' beaches, resorts and locations attract tourists to their side. Actually, till now Maldives was the choice of Indian tourists. Because, the Indian government did not do much work in the direction of developing Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

Whereas Lakshadweep is not less than Maldives in any case. Whether it is the matter of beauty or the facilities for the tourists and beaches. Actually, the Indian government believed that if Lakshadweep was fully developed as a tourist place, then it would spoil the eco system here. Maldives thought that Indian tourists come to their place because they have no option. Whereas this was not the case at all.

Lakshadweep Has 35 Small, Big islands

There are 35 small and big islands on Lakshadweep. Out of these, only 10 islands are inhabited and tourism is allowed on 3 islands. These 3 islands include Agatti, Kadmat and Bangaram. Indians have started saying that Lakshadweep is even more beautiful than Maldives. Therefore, very soon Lakshadweep will become an option for Indian and foreign tourists instead of Maldives.

