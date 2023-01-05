DNA Exclusive: Analysis of 'murder' angle in Kanjhawala incident

New Delhi: In a significant development in Delhi's Kanjhawala accident case, CCTV footage has revealed that the accused already knew that they have hit the victim. Police found in the investigation that the accused knew that Anjali's body was trapped under the car. The Delhi Police on Thursday said that they have identified two more suspects in the case who attempted to tamper with evidence and provided false information in order to assist the accused. All five accused in the Kanjhawala case were presented in Rohini court today and they've been sent to 4-day police remand. There are now seven accused in this case, out of which two are yet to be arrested.

In today's DNA Zee News' Rohit Ranjan decoded the 'murder' angle in the Kanjhawala victim's death case.

Zee TV has CCTV footage in which the accused in the Kanjhawala case can be seen. Now it is a matter of investigation whether they deliberately crushed Anjali's body or there were so drunk that they did not realise it.

This CCTV footage is from Rohini Sector 1. At around 4.33 am, some people and an auto can be seen in the video. After a while, the car of the accused comes and stops here. In fact, around 3.30 pm, the accused had called two of their friends. According to the police, they told them about their crime and tried to escape the police.

This CCTV video reveals that there are total seven accused in this case. Five were in the car, and two of their allies were standing in Rohini to help their friends by calling an auto.

Watch tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis