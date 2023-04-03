DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of NCERT's New Syllabus For Class 12th History Books

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised the syllabus of its school books and in this process, it has removed chapters on the Mughal empire from the class 12th History book. Chapters related to `Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)` have been removed from the History book `Themes of Indian History-Part 2` of class 12.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the dropping off of the chapters on the Mughal empire and NCERT's new syllabus for History books in schools.

NCERT had removed the chapter on the Mughal empire from the syllabus in June last year, however, since the books were already printed for UP Board, the chapters were intact in the syllabus for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamic Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Now for the academic session 2023-24, the Yogi government has removed the chapters that glorify the rule of Mughal emperors by portraying their justice system and their contribution to the upliftment of art and culture in society.

In the Class 12th History book the chapter which is removed from the syllabus presents Aunrangzeb and Shahjahan as Mughal emperors who use reconstruct or renovate the temples damaged during war times while the truth is that he is the Mughal ruler who had ordered the demolition of several Hindu temples.

According to historians in 1669, Aurangzeb ordered the demolition of the Kashi Vishwanath temple which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. In the entire chapter, the judicial system of the Mughal emperors, and their governance management have been praised which is completely opposite to the facts.