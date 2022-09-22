DNA Exclusive: Analysis of NIA's mega crackdown on PFI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday spearheaded a multi-agency operation in 15 states and arrested over 100 cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The coordinated searches were jointly conducted by NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the State Police forces at 93 locations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. This is the biggest action ever taken at the offices, homes and other locations of PFI and its members.

In today’s DNA, Zee News’ Rohit Ranjan will analyse the reasons and objectives behind the NIA raids on PFI's premises across the country.

भरी 'महासभा' में पाकिस्तान की बेइज्जती..फिर से, देखिए #DNA LIVE @irohitr के साथ

+ PFI पर RAID की 'इनसाइड स्टोरी'

+ RSS की Unusual 'मुस्लिम नीति' Decoded

+ UNGA में पाकिस्तान का Lie Detector Test https://t.co/iN2vsd6vh0 September 22, 2022

The first reason is involvement of PFI in terror funding. According to the NIA, there is a suspicion of PFI terror funding in terrorist activities in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad.

The second reason is that PFI is accused of running training camps. The NIA had information for a long time that in many states, the PFI was brainwashing the youth on a large scale and training them to operate weapons.

The third reason is the disclosure of PFI's anti-India planning. A 7 page document found from PFI members in Phulwari Sharif, Bihar in July revealed that PFI wants to make India a muslim nation in next 25 years.

The fourth reason is the investigation into the role of PFI in the hijab controversy and violence in Udupi, Karnataka, earlier this year.

There are mainly three major objectives behind NIA's surgical strike on PFI across India. First is decoding the PFI network. NIA will break the network of PFI in all those states where even a single member of PFI is present. The second major purpose of this raid is to find out the sources of fundings for PFI. The third and final objective is to gather evidence on the suspected role of PFI in incidents of communal violence and riots.

Pls watch tonight's special edition of DNA for more in-depth information and other details.