NEW DELHI: In the heart of the country, millions of Indians eagerly await the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The air is thick with excitement as citizens from every corner aspire to witness this historic day. For those without invitations, the hope lingers for a chance to be part of the Ayodhya experience. Even those unable to attend are crafting unique ways to contribute to the sacred event.

However, the spirit of devotion has ignited a bitter controversy in Maharashtra. The spark began when BJP MLA Ram Kadam appealed to the state government to close liquor and meat shops on January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya. This appeal set the stage for discord, leading to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, organizing a conference in Shirdi, attended by the party's prominent leaders.

During this conference, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad injected controversy by bringing Lord Ram into the debate against the politics of opposing meat consumption and alcohol. Awhad asserted that Lord Ram himself was a meat-eater, introducing a perspective that is not only provocative but laden with political charge. His statement adds a new layer to the already complex political landscape surrounding the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya.

Awhad's statement reflects the two factions emerging in the politics surrounding the Ayodhya event. On one side, political parties and leaders welcome the program, while on the other, politicians fear that supporting it might benefit the ruling parties and their allies. Awhad's statement, particularly targeting Ajit Pawar through this Pran Pratishtha program, hints at the underlying political motives.

In tonight's edition of DNA, Zee News conducts a thorough analysis of Jitendra Awhad's disrespectful remarks towards Lord Ram and delves into the Opposition's intriguing political manoeuvres regarding the Ram temple issue. Stay tuned as we unravel the intricate political landscape behind the Ram Temple consecration ceremony and the controversies it has sparked.