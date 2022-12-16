DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto's 'immature statement' on India and PM Modi

New Delhi: The whole world knows the truth of Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. But under an agenda, repeated attempts are made to tell that Pakistan is actually suffering from terrorism. India's beating of Pakistan at UN hurt it so badly that its leaders have now resorted to using derogatory language to target the Prime Minister of India. Addressing the media in response to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement, Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that it has lost more lives to terrorism than India and thus there is no reason for Pakistan to support terrorism. He further said that while Osama Bin Laden is dead, the butcher of Gujarat is still alive and was even banned from entering the USA before becoming the PM of India.

In todays DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse Pakistan's terrorism connection and immature statements made by its foreign minister against India at UN.

Earlier on Wednesday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed Pakistan after it raised the Kashmir issue at the UNSC. He said that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament "does not have the credentials" to "sermonize" before this Council.

A day before on Thursday, while replying to a question on terrorism by a journalist from Pakistani channel Geo News, Jaishankar said, "They're ministers in Pakistan who can tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism. World isn't stupid, it increasingly calls out countries, orgs indulging in terrorism...my advice is to clean up your act & try to be good neighbour".

Such a statement by Bilawal Bhutto is like a street leader. Bilawal does not know the dignity of the language of international forums.

