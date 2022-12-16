topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BILAWAL BHUTTO

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto's 'immature statement' on India and PM Modi

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse Pakistan's terrorism connection and immature statements made by its foreign minister against India and PM Modi at UN.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 11:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto's 'immature statement' on India and PM Modi

New Delhi: The whole world knows the truth of Pakistan on the issue of terrorism. But under an agenda, repeated attempts are made to tell that Pakistan is actually suffering from terrorism. India's beating of Pakistan at UN hurt it so badly that its leaders have now resorted to using derogatory language to target the Prime Minister of India. Addressing the media in response to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement, Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that it has lost more lives to terrorism than India and thus there is no reason for Pakistan to support terrorism. He further said that while Osama Bin Laden is dead, the butcher of Gujarat is still alive and was even banned from entering the USA before becoming the PM of India.

In todays DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse Pakistan's terrorism connection and immature statements made by its foreign minister against India at UN.

Earlier on Wednesday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed Pakistan after it raised the Kashmir issue at the UNSC. He said that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament "does not have the credentials" to "sermonize" before this Council.

A day before on Thursday, while replying to a question on terrorism by a journalist from Pakistani channel Geo News, Jaishankar said, "They're ministers in Pakistan who can tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism. World isn't stupid, it increasingly calls out countries, orgs indulging in terrorism...my advice is to clean up your act & try to be good neighbour".

Such a statement by Bilawal Bhutto is like a street leader. Bilawal does not know the dignity of the language of international forums.

Watch today's DNA for a detailed analysis.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!