New Delhi: Pakistan has always interfered in any matters related to Kashmir and once again the neighbouring country has shown it. Recently, Pakistan has raised the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir has spoken of supporting Kashmir and the UN representative of Pakistan has raised the issue of Kashmir, CAA and Ram temple in UNGA.

In Today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the scenario of Pakistan which is not ready to accept that Kashmir has changed.

Pakistan is still not ready to accept that today's Kashmir has changed a lot, especially with the removal of Article 370 and how Kashmir is moving very fast on the path of development.

Recently, Pakistan's Army Chief Syed Asim gave an interview to Pakistani news channel, PTV, where he described India as Pakistan's arch-rival and spoke of giving all kinds of support to Kashmir.

Munir is serving his time in the Pakistani army. He knows that in this matter, neither the army chief before him was able to do anything, nor any army chief who came after him would be able to do anything. Munir is aware that if they tell the truth about the prosperity of Kashmir in front of their country, then their 'chiefgiri' will not last long.