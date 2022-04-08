New Delhi: India's neighbouring countries are going through different crises, on one hand where Sri Lanka is facing a power outage due to an economical crisis, Afghanistan is under the Taliban regime, China is once again witnessing the Covid-19 outbreak while Pakistan is going through a political turmoil and Imran Khan's PM chair is at stake.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary analysed developments in Pakistan's politics and how arch-rivals are coming together to topple the Imran Khan government.

The way arch-rivals Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati came together to defeat Narendra Modi 2019 elections and Shiv Sena formed an alliance with Congress, the same way Benazir Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML) has come together to topple the Imran Khan government.

Benazir Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party was in power for almost 10 years between 1988 and 2018 while in the same time period, Nawaz Sharif's party ruled for 10 years and 4 months. Till 2018, Pakistan's politics was confined to PPP and PML (N) as when Benazir Bhutto was on the PM post Nawaz Sharif was the leader of the opposition, and when Sharif formed the government, Bhutto led the opposition.

However, the biggest turning point in Pakistan's politics came in the year 2018, when Imran Khan's party won the general election and Sharif and Bhutto's parties both had to sit in opposition. One can say that Imran Khan is the biggest reason for the alliance being formed between these two parties today.

Live TV