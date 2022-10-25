DNA Exclusive: Analysis of PM Narendra Modi's Kargil visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated Diwali in Kargil with the soldiers guarding the borders of the country. Keeping his Diwali tryst with the soldiers alive, Modi landed in Kargil amid chilling cold to celebrate the festival of lights with the soldiers. The morning temperature was near the freezing point in Kargil.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of PM Narendra Modi's special connect with Diwali and act of celebrating it with soldirs.

Since his days as the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi has been visiting the soldiers on national festival Diwali to identify with them and share their joy.

Last year he celebrated Diwali in Nowshera border town of J&K`s Jammu division. In 2020, he shared the joys of the Diwali festival with soldiers in Jisalmer, Rajasthan.

In 2019, Modi went to Rajouri district in J&K on Diwali while in 2018 he was in Uttarakhand to celebrate Diwali with the Army and ITBP soldiers. In 2017, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with the BSF soldiers in Gurez border town of J&K. Similarly in 2016 he went to Himachal Pradesh. Modi celebrated Diwali in Punjab with soldiers in 2015, and in 2014 he went to the World`s highest battlefield, Siachen glacier to be with the soldiers on Diwali.



Modi said that those who indulge in corruption will not be spared, however influential or strong they may be. Addressing jawans in Kargil on the occasion of Diwali, he said that such corrupt forces for many years blocked progress, but now all those gaps are being filled.

Modi`s comments have come at a time when the Government has cancelled the FCRA licence of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, leading to political sparring between the Congress and BJP.

Modi further said that following the Government`s Atmanirbhar Bharat plan, all the three defence forces will now make 400 weapons indigenously.

He said that soon soldiers would be able to use modern indigenous weapons while the Government is preparing state of the art infrastructure in frontline areas to strengthen the country`s defence.

Kargil, the PM said, has been witness to all victories against Pakistan and also reminisced about his visit there during the Kargil conflict in 1999.

He said that in today`s global perspective, Diwali symbolises end of terrorism and therefore, it is imperative to spread the message of peace on the occasion.

Modi had reached Kargil earlier in the morning, to celebrate Diwali with personnel posted there.



