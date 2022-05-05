DNA Exclusive: Analysis of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Nordic nations

PM Narendra Modi arrived in France in the last leg of his 3-day visit to European nations. The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in France. The crucial meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.30 am in the morning. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister met the leaders of Nordic Nations in Denmark.

PM Narendra Modi's programmes today can be categorised into two parts:

1) India's bilateral summit with four Nordic group nations - Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.

2) India-Nordic nations summit

India discussed several crucial issues during the summit, they are as follows:

1) Climate Change

2) Green Energy

3) Blue Economy

4) Health

5) Global growth and support

6) Growing bilateral business

7) And, developing Education, Research and Development Programme.

PM Narendra Modi meets Norway PM Jonas Gahr Store

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store and the two leaders took stock of the full range of bilateral relations, discussed ways to deepen developmental cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

PM Narendra Modi meets Sweden PM Magdalena Andersson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sweden Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and discussed possibilities of deepening cooperation in areas like innovation, climate technology, climate action, and green hydrogen. Their meeting, on the sidelines of the second India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen, was the first between the two leaders.

PM Modi meets Iceland PM Katrin Jakobsdottir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Iceland counterpart Katrin Jakobsdottir ahead of the 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen. Both leaders discussed boosting ties in areas like trade, energy, fisheries and more.

PM Modi meets Finland PM Sanna Marin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin here and discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties in trade, investment, technology and other sectors. Modi, who arrived here on Tuesday from Berlin on the second leg of his visit to three European nations, met Marin on the sidelines of the second India-Nordic Summit in the Danish capital.

