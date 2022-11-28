topStoriesenglish
DNA Exclusive: Analysis of protests against Xi Jinping's 'zero Covid' policy in China

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the ongoing protest in China against the communist government's 'zero Covid-policy.'

New Delhi: China's zero Covid policy has made its people furious and they have now come on the roads to protest against the communist government's strict policy to contain the coronavirus infection in the country.

While most of the countries in the world have accepted the fact that they have to live with Covid-19 and put an end to the lockdowns to develop herd immunity against the virus, China on the other hand is still following its 'zero Covid policy.' Despite that, the Covid-19 infection rate has also increased in China.

According to John Hopkins University, in the last 24 hours, more than 43,000 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in China. WHO has reported 418 fatalities due to Covid-19 in China in the last 7 days. 

'Zero Covid policy' is an ambitious project of Xi Jinping, through which he wants to prove that China has been saved from the effects of coronavirus. However, people say that the strict rules in the policy are one of the causes of increased Covid-19 fatalities in China.

China is witnessing unprecedented protests over Xi's ambitious policy and such protests are not common in the communist country. 

In China, protesters are dealt with strictly, especially for raising slogans against the communist government or the President. 

But people in China are so furious over strict rules and the zero Covid policy, that they have no fear of Jinping or the Chinese government and have taken to the streets to show their anger.

