RAHUL GANDHI AT CAMBRIDGE

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Rahul Gandhi's 'Democracy Is Under Attack' Lecture At Cambridge

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed Rahul Gandhi's lecture at Cambridge University where he claimed "Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance."

Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 12:09 AM IST

New Delhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (28 February) evening gave a lecture on 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century' at United Kingdom's Cambridge University. During the lecture, the Congress leader said "Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance." His statement drew sharp reactions from the BJP which accused him of maligning the country's image on foreign soil after facing successive electoral setbacks. The former Congress president listed five key aspects of the alleged attack on Indian democracy --Capture and control of media and judiciary; surveillance and intimidation; coercion by federal law enforcement agencies; attacks on minorities, Dalits and tribals; and shutting down of dissent.

Rahul said that he encountered militants when his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir. 

Rahul said it is very difficult to communicate with people as the Opposition when you have this type of an assault on the media, on the democratic architecture. He also showed slides on the screen of him being by police officers outside Parliament in New Delhi.

Zee news came to know that this picture is from the Parliament. It is from when Rahul Gandhi was stopped by police en route to Hathras.

Rahul also heaped praise on China. One of the presentation slides as seen in his speech video shared by the Congress party, shows him referring to China as a 'Force of Nature' and 'Aspiring Superpower'. The slide also mentions the Belt and Road Initiative which passes through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and is opposed by the Government of India. 

