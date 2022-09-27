DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Rajasthan political crisis

The possible elevation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has kicked off a new political storm in the Congress. The Ashok Gehlot camp, in any scenario, is not ready to accept Sachin Pilot or an MLA from his camp as the Chief Minister. While the Pilot camp wants him, or a leader of their choice as the Chief Minister. Gehlot's possible appointment as the Congress chief has created a huge turmoil in Rajasthan's politics.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of Rajasthan's ongoing political crisis and Congress' infighting.



In the current situation, there are three possible scenarios:



1) Ashok Gehlot will be out of the Congress President race, and will stay as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.



2) Ashok Gehlot will take the Congress chief's post and allow a person of his choice as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.



3) And, if the Gandhis agree, Gehlot will hold both the positions - that of Rajasthan Chief Minister and party president.



There are three camps that are fighting with each other in the ongoing Rajasthan political crisis:



1) Ashok Gehlot camp - that wants a Chief Minister of their choice to head the government.



2) Sachin Pilot cam - that wants Sachin Pilot to be appointed as the Chief Minister.



3) Congress top brass - that wants both the camps to accept the Chief Minister of their choice.



