topStoriesenglish2586878
NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Reasons Behind Strong Earthquakes In India

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the reasons behind strong earthquakes tremors that struck North India on Tuesday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 12:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Reasons Behind Strong Earthquakes In India

New Delhi: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck north India on Tuesday at 10.20 pm. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Rajasthan. The powerful tremors made hundreds of people rush out of their homes to streets in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Jaipur and other cities. The 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 133 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, according to a report by the National Centre for Seismology. The quake was felt strongly in Pakistan, killing at least nine people in the country and injuring over 160 others and causing many buildings to collapse.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the reasons behind strong earthquakes tremors that struck North India on Tuesday.

On February 6 this year, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, causing heavy destruction. More than 3,500 people died in the tragedy, while thousands of people were injured. Yesterday's quakes in India reminded people of the devastating visuals from the quake hit Turkey.

In seismology, earthquakes are divided into 2 categories, Shallow and Deep. Earthquakes anywhere in the world are placed in these two categories.

The centre of the earthquake that occurred yesterday was 156 kilometres below the ground and it falls in the deep category. The intensity of earthquakes falling in this category is felt less on the surface but affects a larger area of the earth. This is the reason earthquake tremors in Afghanistan were felt in many states of Pakistan and India.

Watch tonight's DNA for a detailed analysis: 

Live Tv

EarthquakeEarthquake in AfghanistanTremors In Delhi NCREarthquake on HaryanaEarthquake on Punjab

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926