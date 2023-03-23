DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Reasons Behind Strong Earthquakes In India

New Delhi: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck north India on Tuesday at 10.20 pm. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Rajasthan. The powerful tremors made hundreds of people rush out of their homes to streets in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Jaipur and other cities. The 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck 133 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, according to a report by the National Centre for Seismology. The quake was felt strongly in Pakistan, killing at least nine people in the country and injuring over 160 others and causing many buildings to collapse.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the reasons behind strong earthquakes tremors that struck North India on Tuesday.

On February 6 this year, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, causing heavy destruction. More than 3,500 people died in the tragedy, while thousands of people were injured. Yesterday's quakes in India reminded people of the devastating visuals from the quake hit Turkey.

In seismology, earthquakes are divided into 2 categories, Shallow and Deep. Earthquakes anywhere in the world are placed in these two categories.

The centre of the earthquake that occurred yesterday was 156 kilometres below the ground and it falls in the deep category. The intensity of earthquakes falling in this category is felt less on the surface but affects a larger area of the earth. This is the reason earthquake tremors in Afghanistan were felt in many states of Pakistan and India.

