DNA Exclusive: Analysis of riots in Brazil amid demand of military rule

Brazil: There is an uproar in Brazil, a fierce conflict between the two ideologies over the transfer of power as the one who lost the polls is not ready to accept the mandate. Brazil held presidential elections in October last year, the result of which came on October 30. Former President Jair Bolsonaro was shown the door in the polls while the public mandate favoured Lula D'Silva of the Workers' Party. Bolsonaro's Liberal Party refused to accept this electoral defeat. Since then, two factions have been at loggerheads in Brazil. One led by Lula d'Silva's and the other supported Bolsonaro. Those supporting the ousted president created a tremendous ruckus at the Presidential House, Supreme Court, and Parliament Building in Brazil's capital Brasilia.

Dressed in yellow and green colours included in Brazil's national flag, Bolsonaro supporters stormed the National Congress building. Thousands of people suddenly attacked and entered the Parliament House. The agitators also vandalised police vehicles. The number of Bolsonaro's supporters was so high that the army had to be deployed to control them. However, it was not easy for the army to control the protesters. Over 400 protesters have been arrested so far.

Now once again, there is a demand for military rule in the country. Behind this demand, former President Jair Bolsonaro may have a hidden ambition. Jair Bolsonaro comes from an army background. Bolsonaro has been a captain in the Brazilian army. On many occasions, he said that Brazil has made more progress during military rule. So, the demand could be a big conspiracy against democratic ethos.

However, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has denounced the "depredations and invasions of public buildings" in Brasilia. Bolsonaro tweeted that "peaceful demonstrations, respecting the law, are part of democracy.