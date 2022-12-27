DNA Exclusive: Analysis of rising terrorism in Pakistan

India has often advised Pakistan from the UN Council forum to shun the path of terrorism. Recently, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had told Pakistan that if they don't leave the path of terrorism, they will be ruined. He brought up Hillary Clinton's remark that "people who keep snakes in their backyards it bites them too". Pakistan, however, shoots itself in the foot by not following India's advice. Pakistan's rear-fanged snakes are now biting them. By snake, we mean terrorists growing up in Pakistan.

Pakistan has once again come under the target of terrorist organizations. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, based on the same ideology, has added to the woes of Pakistan, which supports the Taliban rule in neighboring Afghanistan. Soon after their peace talk ended, the TTP instructed all its terrorists to attack Pakistan. Recently, TTP terrorists carried out several small and big attacks in Pakistan.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analyses the rising terrorism in Pakistan and how they are themselves to be blamed for the current situation in the country

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's aim is to form a Sharia-based government in Pakistan. The TTP also has links with major terrorist organisations such as the Afghan Taliban, al Qaeda, ISIS Khorasan and the Haqqani Network.

In the year 2014, when the Pakistan Army launched a major operation against TTP, it was financially stronger than it is today. But now the economic condition of Pakistan is not such that it can fight a long war against TTP.

The TTP is aware that waging a proxy war against a weakening nation will make the situation in the country even worse. This is the reason why TTP has chosen to attack them now as Pakistan's political, economic, and military standing is too weak.

