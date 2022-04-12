Shehbaz Sharif took the oath as Pakistan's 23rd Prime Minister on Monday. Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of 3-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is a noted businessman in Pakistan. Sharif, soon after getting elected, made controversial comments on Kashmir like his predecessors. Sharif family is a typical case of power via money and money via power.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the rise of the Sharif family and dynasty politics in Pakistan.

Sharif is a noted businessman in Pakistan, who later in his career became Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province. Sharif had founded a Construction and Steel company with the name of Ittefaq group before coming to politics in Pakistan. Interestingly, Sharif had a total worth of Rs 21 Lakhs in the year 1,990. However, his assets rose to Rs 732 crores in the year 2018.

The newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister also faces several corruption allegations. He came to active politics in the year 1,988, two years after founding the Ittefaq group. Sharif became the Chief Minister of Punjab province for the first time in the year 1996, and then again on two ocassions in the year 2008 and 2013. Sharif allegedly misused his position as Pakistan Chief Minister in favour of his firm Ittefaq group. It is alleged that many of these deals were made with China.

Sharif, soon after getting elected as Pakistan Prime Minister in the National assembly, made three remarkable comments:

1) Relations with India can't be strengthened without holding talks on Kashmir. For the same, Shehbaz Sharif will raise Kashmir issue at various global stages.

2) China is the top ally of Pakistan and the equation between the two nations can never be broken.

3) The government will also probe Imran Khan's various actions.

Watch DNA with Sudhir Chaudhary to understand in detail the Shehbaz Sharif rise to power.