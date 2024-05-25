New Delhi: A new Development emerged in the death case of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar. This is very clear that his murder was carried out in a very professional manner. How the dead body is disposed of is not normal. This indicates that only a butcher can do that. The West Bengal CID detained one person for allegedly being involved in the murder. The arrest has been made in Mumbai. The accused was identified as Jihad Havaldar, a citizen of Bangladesh but living in India illegally.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the death plot of a Bangladesh MP and the people involved in this professional murder.

Police believe the MP may have been lured into a New Town flat by a woman and then murdered by contract killers and he is a professional butcher. He was hired by Akhtaruzzaman Shaheen, the mastermind of the MP's murder and called to Kolkata before committing the murder. He cut the body into pieces after the murder of MP Azim.

CID sleuths have confirmed the murder of Anar, an Awami League MP from the Jhenaidah-4 segment in Bangladesh, following his disappearance from Kolkata on May 13.