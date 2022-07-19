DNA Exclusive: Analysis of SILENCE on Islam's Sinicisation!

In India, a fake narrative is often coined that Muslims are unsafe in this country. Pakistan and other countries also spread propaganda against India over the same issue. However, these countries never raise questions on China, where Uighur Muslims are blatantly oppressed.



Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping openly said that Islam in China must be "Chinese in orientation" and it should adapt to the socialist society being pursued by the ruling Communist Party of China.



In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan makes an analysis of the double standards of certain nations and international groups on Islamic rights in India and China.



Xi visited the volatile Xinjiang region, where the Chinese security forces for the last several years have made efforts to control protests by Uygur Muslims over settlements from Han Chinese from outside the province.



During his four-day tour of the region which started on July 12, Xi met with officials. The official media reported that he stressed fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation, promoting exchanges, interactions and integration among different ethnic groups.



Enhanced efforts should be made to uphold the principle that Islam in China must be Chinese in orientation, and to adapt religions to socialist society.



In the past few years, China has been advocating the "sinicization" of Islam which broadly means bringing it in tune with the policies of the ruling Communist Party.



China has been battling allegations of mass incarcerations of Uygur Muslims in camps, which Beijing describes as de-radicalisation and education centres.



Beijing also downplays western allegations of massive human rights violations against Uygur Muslims and refutes the US and the EU allegations of genocide against Muslims in the province.



While no exact figure has been released, analysts say hundreds of thousands and likely a million or more people have been detained over time, reported ABC News. Meanwhile, critics have described the crackdown that placed thousands in prison-like indoctrination camps as cultural genocide.



The US and others have placed officials responsible under visa bans for their part in extra-legal detentions, separation of families and incarceration of people for studying abroad or having foreign contacts.The US has blocked some import of cotton and other products from the region over reports of forced labour.



However, despite the blatant anti-Muslim policy, China is never questioned by western countries.