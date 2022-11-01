DNA Exclusive: Analysis of system's failure and PM Modi's visit in Morbi

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached Morbi bridge to inspect the tragic collapse which led to the deaths of over 130 people including children. After taking stock of the collapsed bridge, he met the people involved in the rescue operations of the victims that fell into the river. PM Modi then rushed to meet the injured victims of the incident at the Morbi Civic Hospital and inquired about their well-being. According to reports, the search and rescue operation is still going on in the Machchhu river days after the horrific incident. After this, PM Modi reached the SP office where he met the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. He also held a high-level meeting at the SP office. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the state. During the meeting, PM Modi directed that officials should stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they get all possible help in this sad hour.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will analyse how the system tried to hide the real cause of the Morbi Bridge accident from the eyes of PM Modi.



The system was trying to hide its shortcomings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So it was engaged in its own rescue mission.

Hundreds of people lost their lives by becoming victims of this deception of the system. But the system did not improve and it left no stone unturned to hoodwink PM Modi.