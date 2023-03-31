DNA Exclusive: Analysis Of Tragedy At Indore Temple, Which Took 13 Lives

New Delhi: Have you ever thought that whenever there is a big festival in India and the temples get overcrowded, there is some or other accident that takes place? We have seen it quite a few times now and Thursday (March 30, 2023) was another such day. This time, the tragic incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore temple when the roof of the well, which housed the temple, collapsed due to heavy footfall and as many as 13 people died.

The issue, however, remains that people call it God's will and move on, while the government also shirks its responsibility by calling it "an act of God".

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, aarti was being performed in the ancient Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple of Indore.

In the auspicious atmosphere, suddenly there was a loud noise and around 25 people who were performing 'havan' on the terrace fell down.

After a while, the devotees realized that the roof of the stepwell in the temple had collapsed and there was huge chaos inside the temple.

Teams of the State Disaster Management and Police were then called in to help in rescue operations.

Families of people who lost their lives in this accident will be thinking that it was God's will and may move on. But the question remains whether it was the Act Of God or should the government take the responsibility for the death of 13 innocent people.

The question also remains whether the accident in the Indore temple on the auspicious festival of Ram Navami was an act of God or an "act of fraud" of the system.

