DNA Exclusive: Analysis of TV actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who was well-known for her television series Alibaba, Dastan-e-Kabul, allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her serial at Mother Nature Studio in Mumbai. Around 3.15 pm on Saturday, the 21-year-old actress died by suicide in her co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room. The question now arises is why did she take the extreme step? What is the reason behind suicide? The police are currently investigating all the causes. However, Tunisha's mother has blamed Sheezaan Khan in the case. The police have arrested Sheezan Khan and he has been sent to 4-day custody.

Since the news broke out, there has been a lot of speculation. Some have explored the angle of love jihad in it, while some are calling it the stress of a breakup. In this case, Tunisha's mother has blamed Sheezan. Tunisha's mother says that Sheezaan used Tunisha, and broke up with her for another girl.

Breakup is cited as a major reason for Tunisha's suicide.

So far the investigation has revealed that Tunisha was unable to accept her breakup with Sheezan.

Tunisha's mother revealed that another girl was the reason behind their breakup.

She alleged that it was because of the new girl that Sheezan left Tunisha. The girl's identity is being looked into by the police and if Tunisha had a conversation with her before taking the extreme step.

