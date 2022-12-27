topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TUNISHA SHARMA

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of TV actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case

In today's DNA Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the suicide case of TV actress Tunisha Sharma and what could have been the reason for her suicide.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 12:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of TV actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case

TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who was well-known for her television series Alibaba, Dastan-e-Kabul, allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her serial at Mother Nature Studio in Mumbai. Around 3.15 pm on Saturday, the 21-year-old actress died by suicide in her co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room. The question now arises is why did she take the extreme step? What is the reason behind suicide? The police are currently investigating all the causes. However, Tunisha's mother has blamed Sheezaan Khan in the case. The police have arrested Sheezan Khan and he has been sent to 4-day custody.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analyses the suicide case of TV actress Tunisha Sharma and what could be the reason for her suicide.

Since the news broke out, there has been a lot of speculation. Some have explored the angle of love jihad in it, while some are calling it the stress of a breakup. In this case, Tunisha's mother has blamed Sheezan. Tunisha's mother says that Sheezaan used Tunisha, and broke up with her for another girl.

Breakup is cited as a major reason for Tunisha's suicide.

So far the investigation has revealed that Tunisha was unable to accept her breakup with Sheezan.

Tunisha's mother revealed that another girl was the reason behind their breakup.

She alleged that it was because of the new girl that Sheezan left Tunisha. The girl's identity is being looked into by the police and if Tunisha had a conversation with her before taking the extreme step.

Watch DNA for a detailed analysis on TV actress Tunisha Sharma's death.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 26, 2022
DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar