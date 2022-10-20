NewsIndia
DNA Exclusive: Analysis of VIP facility to MPs at AIIMS Delhi

In Today's DNA, Rohit Ranjan has analysed the new VIP facility given to the MPs. Through this, they will not even have to enter AIIMS, and all treatment arrangements will be made in advance.

AIIMS Delhi is a world-renowned public medical research university and hospital. This hospital operates independently under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It was the brainchild of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It has been ranked number 1 in the country. Now it has come up with a new policy that benefits only MPs of our nation.

Ministers of Parliament have different statuses in this country. Inflation is a major concern, but MPs receive a large portion of the allowances which compensate for the inflation for them. They are provided with significant bill discounts. Now, these MPs will receive special treatment from Aiims, Delhi, one of the country's largest hospitals.

MPs of our country will now get a 'one-stop solution for treatment at AIIMS Delhi. This hospital has created a standard operating procedure for the treatment of these MPs under which 788 MPs will get special medical care. They will not have to face hardships to get treatment in AIIMS, like ordinary citizens of the country. People have already lost their trust in government hospitals, and are spending lakhs of rupees in private hospitals to get treatment.

With all this AIIMS Delhi has come up with the Cure Express for their elected MPs. In the hospital’s SOP, it is written that the honourable MPs of the country will be given special medical facilities in AIIMS. 

Thousands of patients arrive at AIIMS in Delhi every day. More than 10,000 patients reach OPD only for treatment every day. Where the doctors give patients a waiting date not for a month, but more than a year. But as per the new rule, MPs will not even have to step into AIIMS, and all arrangements for treatment will be made in advance. Shortage of hospitals and shortage of beds in hospitals is a national problem that has been going on for the last 70 years. Watch tonight's edition of DNA for more in-depth information and other details.

